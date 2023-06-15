Cyclone Biparjoy hits Gujarat coast | India-Pakistan News

Major Cyclone Biparjoy has made landfall strong winds and heavy rainfall are pounding the coastline of India and Pakistan now according to the Indian Meteorological Department it will hit the coast between Karachi and Mandvi and regions close to the port of Jakao in Gujarat. It's moving at the speed of 115 kilometers per hour and up to midnight the landfall process will continue. Nearly 1,75,000 people have fled the predicted path of Cyclone Biparjoy. Meteorologists are warning it could devastate homes and tear down power lines.