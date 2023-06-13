Cyclone Biparjoy: Government deploys atleast 10 teams of the state disaster response force

India's western states of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, and other coastal regions are on high alert as Cyclone Biparjoy intensified into an extremely severe storm. The Cyclone is expected to pass between 200 to 300 kilometers from the coast of Gujarat where an orange level alert has been issued by the Weather Department as people brace for the Cyclone's impact. Reports have emerged of an unfortunate incident in Maharashtra moments ago where six people had drowned in the sea at Mumbai's Juhu beach. Out of the six two have reportedly been rescued by locals four people are still missing and search operations to find them are currently underway.