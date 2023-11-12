Cyber attacks in Australia posses threat to supply routes

Australia's supply networks might be disrupted for days after a cyber-attack on a major trade facilitator forced the shutdown of multiple ports. On Friday, DP world - one of the largest port operators in the world - discovered a cyber-attack that necessitated closing four of the country's busiest ports. Authorities are now working overtime to resolve the crisis. The interruptions in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, and Fremantle threaten to hamper supply lines that were already striving to recover from the covid-19 outbreak.