/Cuba’s restaurants keep the lights on

In crisis-hit Cuba, restaurants are battling a growing list of challenges to stay in business. Frequent power outages, soaring food prices, supply shortages and a decline in tourism have put immense pressure on the country's hospitality sector. For many Cubans, dining out has become increasingly unaffordable, forcing restaurant owners to adapt and innovate to survive. Despite the economic hardships, businesses continue searching for ways to keep customers coming through the door and maintain operations in one of the country's toughest economic periods in recent years.