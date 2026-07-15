/Cuba endures third nationwide blackout in nine days as power grid fails

Cuba's entire national grid went dark again on Tuesday — the third total collapse in just ten days. The island's aging, Soviet-era power plants are running on fumes as a US fuel blockade, imposed since January, chokes off the oil needed to keep generators running. Hospitals are rationing power, public transport has nearly stopped, and tens of thousands of Cubans are waiting on delayed surgeries. Cuban officials blame Washington's sanctions; the US points to decades of failing infrastructure. Either way, 10 million people are living through it.