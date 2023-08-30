Cryptocurrency market celebrates grayscale's breakthrough

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 30, 2023, 12:30 PM IST
When attempts to halt a bitcoin exchange-traded fund failed, the whole cryptocurrency market celebrated, with the controversial grayscale investments' fund itself seeing a $2 billion rise. On Tuesday, Grayscale Investments' Bitcoin trust posted an approximately 21% gain, far outpacing Bitcoin's gains, which were around 7%, and caused the cryptocurrency to trade beyond $27,700.

