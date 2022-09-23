Critically Speaking: Has Dulquer Salmaan delivered his career best in 'Chup'?

In R Balki's latest film 'Chup: Revenge of The Artist', a serial killer is killing noted film critics one by one and giving ratings to their dead bodies. Gruesome right? Featuring Dulquer Salmaan, Shreya Dhanwanthary and Sunny Deol, 'Chup' is meta in so many levels. While Deol plays an investigating officer, Salmaan plays a mysterious florist called Danny who falls for entertainment reporter Nila, played by Dhanwanthary. Dulquer's role is complex and he gives his all to play Danny to perfection. Is the role his career's best? Watch Critically speaking to find out more.