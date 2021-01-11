LIVE TV
Gravitas
World
India
South Asia
Business
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
LIVE TV
WORLD
Central Asia
West Asia
East Asia
South East Asia
Europe
Americas
Australia and New Zealand
Africa
SOUTH ASIA
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Nepal
Afghanistan
SPORTS
Cricket
Football
More Sports
INDIA
Live TV
Business & Economy
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
Videos
Global Summit Dubai
WION World Order
WION Global Summit
WION Mission Smart Cities
FOLLOW US ON:
LIVE TV
Home
Gravitas
World
India
South Asia
Business
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
Live TV
COVID-19: UK urges citizens to obey rules as deaths surpass 81,000
Jan 11, 2021, 04.15 PM(IST)
WION Video Team
View in App
Follow Us
United Kingdom has become the epicentre of Europe's COVID-19 outbreak once again. Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government is currently facing immense criticism and anger from the people over its handling of the pandemic.
Read in App