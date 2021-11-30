Countries ban travel from South Africa and other nations over Omicron COVID-19 variant

Nov 30, 2021, 09:55 PM(IST) WION Video Team
The new Omicron variant is spreading across the globe. Nations are shutting down borders and COVID-19 restrictions are returning. WION takes you where the news began as we report live from South Africa on the latest Omicron variant updates.
