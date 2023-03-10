videos
Corinne Diacre: France sack head coach four months before Women's World Cup
WION Video Team
Updated:
Mar 10, 2023, 12:05 PM IST
Corinne Diacre has been sacked from her role as head coach of the France Women's national team, the French Football Federation has confirmed. Watch the video to know more.
