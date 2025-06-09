LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 09, 2025, 08:36 IST | Updated: Jun 09, 2025, 08:36 IST
Colombians rally after attack on Miguel Uribe
Colombian Senator Miguel Uribe, who was shot during a political rally in Bogotá, is in critical condition and is fighting for his life. Watch to know more on this!

