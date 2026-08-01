/Cloudbursts Hit J&K As Monsoon Fury Intensifies | Flash Floods, Assam Death Toll Rises To 82

India's monsoon crisis has intensified after two cloudbursts struck Jammu and Kashmir within hours, triggering flash floods and damaging homes, shops, schools, and commercial establishments. The first cloudburst hit the Chhatru area of Kishtwar district, while another struck Pahalipora village in Doda district, sending torrents of water and mud through residential areas. Emergency teams, including the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), police, and district authorities, launched rescue operations and safely evacuated residents. Authorities have reported no casualties so far, while damage assessments continue. The latest incidents come as devastating floods continue across several Indian states. Assam remains the worst-affected state, with at least 82 flood-related deaths, while Odisha, Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, and Himachal Pradesh are also grappling with heavy rainfall and widespread flooding.