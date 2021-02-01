Clothing worn in BTS' "Dynamite" video sells for an explosive $162,500 at auction

Feb 01, 2021, 08.30 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
The pastel coloured outfits worn by BTS in the video "Dynamite" sold for $162,500 at auction on Sunday (January 31) over eight times the original estimate of $20,000 to $40,000.
Read in App