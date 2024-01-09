Climate change effects on spread of malaria

In Kenya, malaria claims an estimated 10,700 lives every year, according to the US-based centre for disease control....and climate change is only aggravating this situation. According to the world health organisation, extreme weather events like heat waves and flooding are influencing the survival of the malaria-carrying anopheles mosquito, now hope is at hand in the form of a rollout of two new vaccines in Africa in 2024 that could curb the transmission.