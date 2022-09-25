CIA unveils model of Al-Qaeda chief's hideout, contents of the box on display

Sep 25, 2022
The CIA has revealed the model of a safe house that was used for briefing US President Joe Biden about the whereabouts of Al-Qaeda leader Ayman Al-Zawahiri before he was killed in a drone strike in Afghanistan.
