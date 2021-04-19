Christie's to auction 'highest-estimated Asian artwork' in Hong Kong

Apr 19, 2021
Auction house Christie's unveiled on Monday (April 19) what it called "the highest-estimated Asian artwork" to ever go under the hammer, a Xu Beihong painting called "Slave and Lion," which it expects to fetch between $45-59 million.
