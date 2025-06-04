LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 04, 2025, 12:51 IST
Chinese nationals smuggled bio pathogen into Michigan: FBI
Jun 04, 2025

Chinese nationals smuggled bio pathogen into Michigan: FBI

Two Chinese nationals have been charged with smuggling a potential agroterrorism fungus into the U.S.

