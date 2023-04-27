China’s Xi Jinping calls Ukrainian President Zelensky, US and EU hails the talks

Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday, the first known call between the two leaders since the start of Russia's invasion. The nearly one-hour discussion, which reportedly included Xi advocating for peace negotiations, was met by Russian accusations that Ukraine was undermining efforts to end the fighting. Beijing says it is neutral in the Ukraine conflict and Xi has never condemned the Russian invasion, but the Chinese leader has come under increased pressure from Western nations to step in and mediate.