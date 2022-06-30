China’s President Xi Jinping arrives in Hong Kong for 25th handover anniversary

Published: Jun 30, 2022, 03:20 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Hong Kong on June 30 ahead of the 25th anniversary of the British handover. The visit marks Xi’s first travel off mainland China since the pandemic began more than two years ago.
