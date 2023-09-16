China's Defence Minister Li Shangfu is missing; Here's what could have happened to Li | This World

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 16, 2023, 09:45 PM IST
China's Defence Minister Li Shangfu is missing. He has not been seen in public since August 29. China says it is not aware of the situation. Vikram Chandra tells you what could possibly have happened to Li in Xi Jinping's China.

