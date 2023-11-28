China's Central Bank unveils bold measures to safeguard economy

In a quarterly policy report, the bank outlines precise and forceful measures to tackle challenges, emphasizing resilience in the face of a changing global landscape. The central bank's quarterly report reveals a multifaceted strategy, focusing on cross-cyclical and countercyclical adjustments. Aiming to enrich its monetary policy toolbox, the bank emphasizes the need for a stable financial environment. Challenges include an imbalanced global economic recovery, an unstable foundation for domestic economic recovery, and significant shifts in the property market dynamics. The bank acknowledges these hurdles as it launches targeted monetary policies to support domestic demand.