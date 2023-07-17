China: Youth unemployment at record high, economy shows signs of weakness | All you need to know

China's economy showed further signs of weakness in the second quarter. The nation's GDP expanded by 0.8 per cent during April-June, compared with the previous quarter; and worryingly, youth unemployment has hit a record high. Data shows missed growth expectations, and consumers remain cautious, adding pressure on leaders to unveil further stimulus. Here is a look at the main storm clouds over China's economy.