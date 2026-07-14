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China turns to AI for next drug breakthroughs

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 14, 2026, 10:42 IST | Updated: Jul 14, 2026, 10:42 IST
China is positioning itself at the forefront of the next wave of global drug innovation, and artificial intelligence is emerging as the key lever that could tilt dominance in its favour.

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