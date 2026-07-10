/China shoe factory fire: 28 killed, Xi Jinping mourns 'heavy losses'

Published: Jul 10, 2026, 24:27 IST | Updated: Jul 10, 2026, 24:27 IST
A devastating fire at a major shoe manufacturing facility in southern China has claimed the lives of at least 28 workers, with many others injured. The blaze, which spread rapidly through the industrial complex, has prompted an immediate investigation into safety violations and fire code enforcement.
President Xi Jinping has expressed his deep condolences, acknowledging the "heavy losses" and demanding an urgent, nationwide safety inspection of all manufacturing hubs to prevent further industrial tragedies.