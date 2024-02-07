China, Russia & Iran to hold joint Navy drills aimed at regional security

The naval forces of China Russia and Iran will be holding Marine security joint exercises later this year. This comes amid rising tensions in the West Asia region where Iranian backed Houthi militias and US forces are engaged in major counter strikes. According to Iran's Navy Commander the drills will be held before March end and will be aimed at Regional security. Iran has also invited other countries to take part in the exercise but did not state where the drills will be taking place. Watch to know more!