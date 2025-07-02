China Record Rainfall Unleashes Fatal Floods Across Provinces

China Floods: Flood Hell In China! China is reeling from relentless floods that have killed at least six people and forced nearly 80,000 to flee their homes — and now, a second tropical cyclone in just two weeks is about to slam into the same battered regions. Streets have vanished under raging waters, entire towns stand submerged, and rescue teams race against time as fresh storms threaten even more destruction. Will China’s flood defenses hold? How many more will be displaced?