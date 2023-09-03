China: Primary schools to charge pupils up to US$90 a term for afternoon naps with private rooms

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 03, 2023, 03:05 PM IST
Primary school in China to charge students up to US$90 a term for private rooms for afternoon naps sparks ferocious internet controversy. One online observer asks, "What next, a fee for breathing?" and the reaction on mainland social media is a combination of fury and humor.

