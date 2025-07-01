China Planned Car Crash During Taiwan Vice President’s Prague Visit?

Taiwan’s vice president, Hsiao Bi-khim, has responded defiantly after revelations that Chinese diplomats in Prague were involved in a plan to stage a car collision targeting her motorcade during an official visit last year. The plot was uncovered by Czech intelligence, who revealed that the March 2024 incident, initially believed to be a reckless traffic violation, was actually part of a wider covert operation run from the Chinese embassy in Prague.