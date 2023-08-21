China lodges complaint over criticisms received at Camp David

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 21, 2023, 07:30 PM IST
Here we bring you a quick round-up of all the latest news and top headlines from all across the globe: According to a representative for the Chinese foreign ministry, China has complained to the appropriate parties about the condemnation of China by the presidents of the United States, Japan, and South Korea at Camp David.

