/China landslide: Chinese president Xi orders rescue, probe into Chongqing landslide

A massive landslide tore through Pengshui County on the edge of Chongqing on Friday morning, sending rocks and soil crashing down and burying more than 10 residential buildings. At least 8 people are confirmed dead, with 34 still missing, though 10 were pulled from the debris alive. Over 800 rescuers are on site, but officials warn the risk of another collapse remains high. President Xi Jinping has ordered a full investigation into what caused the disaster and demanded swift identification of other hazard zones.