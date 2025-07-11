LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /China floods: Hundreds evacuated as floods sweep through China's Shaanxi province
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 11, 2025, 12:30 IST | Updated: Jul 11, 2025, 12:30 IST
China floods: Hundreds evacuated as floods sweep through China's Shaanxi province
Videos Jul 11, 2025, 12:30 IST

China floods: Hundreds evacuated as floods sweep through China's Shaanxi province

Severe flooding has hit Shaanxi, Sichuan, and Chongqing in China, causing widespread destruction and damage to national highways. Hundreds have been evacuated as the floods sweep through the regions.

Trending Topics

trending videos