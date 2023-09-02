China claims parts of India, Russia in a new map

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 02, 2023, 09:35 PM IST
China has published a provocative map ahead of the G20 summit in New Delhi. In its 'standard' map, China claims parts of India, Russia, Nepal, the Philippines, Malaysia, and all of Taiwan. Is China trying to disrupt the G20 summit with this new map?

