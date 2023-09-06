China bans Apple iPhone, foreign-brand smartphones for government officials at work

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 06, 2023, 04:25 PM IST
China ordered government officials to not use Apple iPhones and other foreign-brand devices for work or bring them into the office, reported a daily news. While citing people familiar with the matter. The step is the latest under authoritarian rule of Chinese Communist Party led by Xi Jinping to purportedly limit flows of sensitive information outside of China’s boundaries.

