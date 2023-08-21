China approves resumption of Beijing-Pyongyang commercial flights

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 21, 2023, 07:25 PM IST
Here, we bring you the news that is trending across WION's social media platforms- For the first time since North Korea shut its borders in early 2020 as a preventative step against the COVID-19 epidemic, China stated on Monday that it has approved the restart of commercial flights between Beijing and Pyongyang.

