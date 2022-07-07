CERN scientists discover 3 new exotic sub-atomic particles. Why is this significant?

Published: Jul 07, 2022, 03:20 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Scientists at CERN have found three new exotic sub-atomic particles. The previously unseen particles were only around and existed for a fleeting moment, but they may contain information about the reasons the universe evolved the way it did.
