CEO Vijay Sharma drives Paytm's Indian ownership

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 05, 2023, 11:35 AM IST
Paytm's founder and CEO, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, has expressed interest in increasing his stake in the Indian fintech giant. This comes weeks after he became the largest shareholder by acquiring shares from the Chinese firm Antfin.

