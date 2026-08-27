/Centre takes over 53 acres of Delhi Race Club land near PM's residence

The Centre has taken physical control of 53.242 acres of Delhi Race Club land near the PM's residence, handing it over to CPWD for maintenance, days after the Patiala House court dismissed the club's plea for an interim stay. The eviction stems from a 1926 lease that expired in 1994 and was never renewed, leaving the club in "unauthorised occupation" since 1995 by the government's account. Demolition work has already begun at the century-old premises, marking a dramatic end to the club's Lutyens' Delhi legacy.