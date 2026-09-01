/Census exercise deferred in Manipur, two community groups demand NRC before Census

The Centre has deferred the Census exercise in Manipur, just a day before house-listing was set to begin, following sustained protests demanding an updated National Register of Citizens (NRC) first. Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a high-level review meeting after weeks of torch rallies by Meira Paibi activists. Meitei and Naga groups fear a census without NRC could trigger "demographic changes" from alleged illegal migration, while the Kuki-Zo Council has opposed the demand, calling for an impartial census first.