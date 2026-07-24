/Cauvery Water Row: Karnataka & Tamil Nadu CMs to hold key Mekedatu talks

The decades-old Cauvery water dispute may be entering a new phase as Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay are expected to hold high-level talks in Bengaluru. The proposed meeting is likely to focus on the controversial Mekedatu balancing reservoir project and water-sharing during distress years. If the meeting takes place, it will mark the first bilateral dialogue between the chief ministers of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu on the Cauvery issue in decades. The development comes amid renewed political pressure over water allocation, with former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin urging stronger action to protect the state's share of Cauvery waters.