Car ploughs into crowd at Liverpool FC parade

In a horrific incident, a car ploughed through the people part of the trophy parade of Liverpool's Premier League title celebration in Liverpool (UK) on Monday (May 26). The UK police has confirmed that a horrific incident Liverpool's Premier League title celebration parade is not being treated as terrorism-related. At a news conference, Assistant Chief Constable Jenny Simms of Merseyside Police said that police are not treating the incident as terrorism and described the event as "horrific".