/Canada-US tariff war fuels Lake Ontario renaming row

Trump’s “Lake America” controversy: U.S. President Donald Trump has written “Lake America” over a map of Lake Ontario in a video released by the White House, escalating a fresh naming dispute with Canada. Trump’s executive order concerning Lake Ontario applies to U.S. federal usage of the lake’s name. It does not determine what Canada, international organizations or other bodies call the lake. The move comes amid already strained U.S.-Canada relations, with tariffs affecting billions of dollars in cross-border trade and recent trade negotiations between Washington and Ottawa ending without an agreement. Canadian Prime Minister and New York Governor Kathy Hochul have indicated they will not adopt the “Lake America” name, keeping the dispute firmly in the spotlight.