/Canada bets big on domestic defence as rift with U.S. Grows

Published: Aug 28, 2026, 12:35 IST | Updated: Aug 28, 2026, 12:35 IST
Canada is looking beyond energy and precious metals as it responds to growing tensions with the United States. The country's next major focus could be defence, with policymakers exploring ways to strengthen domestic manufacturing and reduce reliance on American suppliers. As geopolitical uncertainties reshape global supply chains, Canada is positioning its defence sector as a strategic pillar of economic growth and national security. Can Ottawa successfully build a more independent defence industry while maintaining close ties with its largest ally?