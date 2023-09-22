Can the Opposition derail BJP's political dominance in 2024?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 22, 2023, 11:00 PM IST
What lies ahead for PM Modi in 2024? Can the opposition's INDIA alliance pose a challenge to the BJP's political dominance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections? Join author and veteran journalist Minhaz Merchant as he discusses his new book, 'Modi: The Challenge of 2024' with Vikram Chandra.

