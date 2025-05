Can Naxalism be eliminated from India? Crackdown on Maoists intensifies after Chhattisgarh encounter

Can Naxalism Be Eliminated From India? Crackdown On Maoists Intensifies After Chhattisgarh Encounter Also On The Show, Pakistan's Spy Network In India. WION Ground Report From LoC. The Fallout Of USAID Funding Cuts On Nepal And Bangladesh. All This And Much More On Inside South Asia With Samiksha Srivastava