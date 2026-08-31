/Can Central Asia help India diversify trade?

Can Central Asia become India's next major trade partner? As New Delhi looks to diversify supply chains, reduce trade vulnerabilities and expand its economic footprint across Eurasia, Central Asia is emerging as a region of growing strategic importance. Improved connectivity, energy cooperation, transport corridors and stronger regional engagement could unlock new opportunities for Indian businesses. As leaders gather for the SCO Summit, the focus is increasingly shifting to how India can deepen economic ties with Central Asian nations and strengthen its position in regional trade networks.