California accuses oil firms of covering up the risks of climate change | WION Climate Tracker

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 18, 2023, 02:20 PM IST
California claims oil companies have deceived the public for decades about how the burning of fossil fuels is destroying the planet. The lawsuit alleges that oil and gas executives knew since the 1950s that relying on fossil fuels would have catastrophic results but they suppressed the information.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos