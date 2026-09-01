/Businesses and gold loans fuel India's lending surge

Published: Sep 01, 2026, 20:05 IST | Updated: Sep 01, 2026, 20:05 IST
India's banking sector is witnessing a strong rise in credit growth, with businesses, households and small enterprises borrowing more to fund expansion and spending. Corporate lending is picking up as companies invest in capacity and infrastructure, while retail credit remains supported by demand for personal and gold loans. Gold-backed borrowing has emerged as a key driver of retail credit growth amid economic uncertainty and rising gold prices.