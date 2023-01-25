Burkina Faso asks French troops to leave; about 400 French soldiers currently based there

You have overstayed your welcome, we can do it on our own...those were the words of Burkina Faso's Junta government to the French troops stationed at the borders. The west African country severed ties with France and ordered their troops to leave within a month. Anti-French sentiment has grown in Burkina Faso, a former French colony since Ibrahim Traore seized power in September. Traore has been more overtly open to working with other countries, notably Russia.