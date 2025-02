Under the new tax regime, the government has introduced significant changes to benefit taxpayers, especially the middle class. One of the key highlights is the introduction of a "nil tax" slab for income up to ₹12 lakh, meaning individuals with income up to this threshold will pay no income tax. For salaried taxpayers, this limit increases to ₹12.75 lakh due to a standard deduction of ₹75,000. The revised slabs and rates aim to substantially reduce the tax burden for the middle class, leaving more money in their hands to encourage increased household consumption, savings, and investment. These changes are designed to provide substantial relief to taxpayers and support economic growth. The government has proposed several changes to rationalise the Tax Deduction at Source (TDS) and Tax Collection at Source (TCS) provisions. The limit for tax deduction on interest income for senior citizens will be doubled from ₹50,000 to ₹1 lakh, providing them with greater tax relief. Additionally, the annual limit for TDS on rent payments will be increased from ₹2.40 lakh to ₹6 lakh, easing the tax burden for individuals making rent payments.