Bubbles churning sea surface off Danish coast after a leakage in Nord Stream pipelines

Published: Sep 28, 2022, 02:50 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Denmark's armed forces on Tuesday released a video showing bubbles rushing to the surface of the Baltic Sea above the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines, and said the largest gas leak had caused surface disturbance of well over 1 kilometre in diameter.
